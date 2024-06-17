Streakk (STKK) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Streakk (STKK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $202,462.19 and approximately $2,223.87 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streakk has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02084682 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $4,375.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars.

