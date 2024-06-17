Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,038,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,882,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.98. The stock has a market cap of $567.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

