StockNews.com Lowers First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 2.9 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

