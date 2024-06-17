StockNews.com Lowers Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALRM. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

ALRM opened at $61.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. Alarm.com has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,351 shares of company stock valued at $444,570. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

