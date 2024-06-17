StockNews.com Lowers ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 99,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in ACCO Brands by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 150,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

