StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,595,000 after buying an additional 5,164,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,927,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 241,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,487,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 714,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

