StockNews.com Downgrades HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%.
HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 168,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
