StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBNK opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $67.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

