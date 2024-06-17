StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FRBK stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.13.
About Republic First Bancorp
