StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker's stock.

MODN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

MODN opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,992,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $161,193.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,597.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopp LeRoy C bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,105,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

