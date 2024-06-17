StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.63 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,331 shares of company stock worth $8,744,659 over the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth about $55,774,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $48,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the third quarter worth about $31,413,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

