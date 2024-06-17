Steven M. Blum Sells 17,413 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADSK traded up $14.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,301. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average is $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,973,000 after buying an additional 753,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

