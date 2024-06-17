Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Buys $13,020.00 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,765,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,144,237.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.87. 210,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,789. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 73.32% and a negative return on equity of 111.94%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stereotaxis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth about $58,000. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.