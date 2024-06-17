STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $39.20. Approximately 65,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 649,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 722,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 179,135 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

