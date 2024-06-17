Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPE opened at $13.03 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

