SPACE ID Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $274.77 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $274.77 million and $28.37 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,473,098 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 552,473,098.1905332 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.55503073 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $9,890,780.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

