Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

