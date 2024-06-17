Southwest Airlines Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Southwest Airlines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.
Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:LUV opened at $28.38 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUV
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Netflix Stock: Can Bundling with Competitors Drive Shares Higher?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Adobe Stock Joined the A.I. Upswing with Impressive Gains
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.