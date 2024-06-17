Southwest Airlines Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Southwest Airlines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $28.38 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUV

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.