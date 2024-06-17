Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 128,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 35,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Up 15.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

