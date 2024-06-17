SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.0 days.
Shares of SMECF traded down $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.25. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.15. SMC has a 1-year low of $438.64 and a 1-year high of $622.00.
