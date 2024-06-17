SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.0 days.

SMC Price Performance

Shares of SMECF traded down $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.25. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.15. SMC has a 1-year low of $438.64 and a 1-year high of $622.00.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

