Slagle Financial LLC Buys 1,561 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $15,894,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 42,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.84. 2,588,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

