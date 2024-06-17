Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 827,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

