Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.86.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $312.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

