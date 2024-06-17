Silvaco Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SVCO) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Silvaco Group’s (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, June 18th. Silvaco Group had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $114,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $17.57 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

