Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267 in the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after purchasing an additional 181,207 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

