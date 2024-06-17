Short Interest in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Drops By 20.4%

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $6,834,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 197,799 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. 1,444,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

