Short Interest in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declines By 19.7%

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

PCM Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. 35,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,064. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

About PCM Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in PCM Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 55,772 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 152,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in PCM Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

