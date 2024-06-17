Short Interest in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declines By 19.7%

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
PCM Fund Stock Performance
PCM Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. 35,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,064. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.
PCM Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PCM Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.