Short Interest in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Decreases By 7.4%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 24.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 129,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,678. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $937.34 million, a P/E ratio of 580.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Sushi USA

