Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Grows By 9.3%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 73,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of Katapult stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $18.00. 16,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,963. Katapult has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
