Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Grows By 9.3%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 73,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of Katapult stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $18.00. 16,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,963. Katapult has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

Katapult Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.