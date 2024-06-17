Short Interest in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Rises By 9.9%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 899,700 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,102 shares of company stock worth $13,198,303. Corporate insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HCI Group by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCI. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 80,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $985.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.11. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

