Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Rises By 33.3%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 208,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 392.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FYC stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

