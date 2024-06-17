Short Interest in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Increases By 13.0%

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, CFO John A. Citrano purchased 4,800 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $58,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,201 shares in the company, valued at $539,694.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John A. Citrano purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $58,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,201 shares in the company, valued at $539,694.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $58,199.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $74,231 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECBK. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in ECB Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECBK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.43. 1,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79. ECB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

