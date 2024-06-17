Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Drops By 14.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $153,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 99,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,258. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

