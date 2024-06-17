Short Interest in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rises By 12.3%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.95. 1,813,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,514. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $231,773,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.