Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Decreases By 7.4%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 1,052,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,871.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DAIUF traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. Daifuku has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

