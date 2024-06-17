Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Decreases By 7.4%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 1,052,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,871.0 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DAIUF traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. Daifuku has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.10.
Daifuku Company Profile
