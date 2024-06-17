Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Increases By 12.7%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,254,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 2,000,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of CMPNF stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Monday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
