Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Increases By 12.7%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,254,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 2,000,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMPNF stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Monday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

