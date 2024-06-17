Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Grows By 9.7%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 10,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 32.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Evercore ISI lowered Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CRBU traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.43.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.