Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Expands By 24.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 175,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.