Short Interest in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Increases By 26.6%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $3,356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,054. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.