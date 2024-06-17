Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expands By 23.5%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 132,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $1.31 on Monday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

