Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore

Evercore upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.49.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.