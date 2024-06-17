SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.59

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 80.59 and last traded at 80.49, with a volume of 416233 shares. The stock had previously closed at 78.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SN. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 74.56.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 58.73. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a PE ratio of 58.01.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth about $13,455,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 912.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 154,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 139,232 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,309,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.