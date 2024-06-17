Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,041,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 2,800,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 243.1 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Performance

SFOSF stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Friday. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Get Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) alerts:

About Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.