Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,041,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 2,800,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 243.1 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Performance

SFOSF stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Friday. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

About Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)

(Get Free Report)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.