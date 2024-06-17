Scotiabank Lowers Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) to Hold

Scotiabank lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AND. National Bankshares increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.43.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AND stock opened at C$38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$757.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.43 and a 52 week high of C$45.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.