Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.44

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 612214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.