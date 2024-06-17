Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in May

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.8 days.

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of SHNWF stock remained flat at $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

