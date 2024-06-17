Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in May

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.8 days.
Schroders Stock Performance
Shares of SHNWF stock remained flat at $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.
Schroders Company Profile
