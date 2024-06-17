Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $292.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.79.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Salesforce stock opened at $231.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average is $277.27.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.
