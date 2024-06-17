Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO David Happel purchased 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $4.14 on Monday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.18. Research analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

