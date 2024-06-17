Ryan Kessler Sells 372 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196 shares in the company, valued at C$33,606.16.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$229.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,506. The firm has a market cap of C$103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$224.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$210.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of C$163.01 and a twelve month high of C$242.92.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$183.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

