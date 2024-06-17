Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYUF opened at $89.19 on Monday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74.
About Royal Unibrew A/S
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Unibrew A/S
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.