Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYUF opened at $89.19 on Monday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

